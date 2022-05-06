EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Officials announced Friday the arrest of two men after officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted subject.

EPPD officials say on Thursday, May 5 officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command were conducting surveillance on 17-year-old Angelo Jose Owings, along the 1000 block of Jute in San Elizario.

While surveilling Owings, police say a Ford Fusion driven by 23-year-old Aaron Joseph Villa, arrived and picked up Owings, and drove away.

When the vehicle stopped, officers made contact with the two subjects and through the investigation, firearms, controlled substances, and stolen property were found in the subject’s possession. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Owings and Villa were arrested and booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility under the following charges and warrants:

Angelo Jose Owings:

Charge 1: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, $5,000 bond

Charge 2: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/1 <1G, $25,000 bond

Charge 3: Burglary of Vehicle, $5,000 bond

Charge 4: Burglary of Vehicle, $5,000 bond

Warrant: Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, $10,000 bond

Aaron Joseph Villa:

Charge 1: Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, $25,000 bond

Charge 2: Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28G, $5,000 bond

