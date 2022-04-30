EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An overnight stabbing in West El Paso area sends one person to the hospital.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the stabbing happened Friday night, just after 11 p.m., along the 700 block of Sunland Park Drive.

Officials say the stabbing victim suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons (CAP) is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made and police say the investigation continues.

Look for updates on this incident here on KTSM.com and in our Saturday newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.