EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An overnight stabbing in West El Paso area sends one person to the hospital.
Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the stabbing happened Friday night, just after 11 p.m., along the 700 block of Sunland Park Drive.
Officials say the stabbing victim suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons (CAP) is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made and police say the investigation continues.
Look for updates on this incident here on KTSM.com and in our Saturday newscasts.
- Cowboys go defensive back with Pick 167
- Dallas adds depth to offensive line in fifth round
- Cowboys add Wisconsin TE in Round 4
- Two people hospitalized after shooting in Far East El Paso
- Virginia tattoo shop giving out free tattoos — as long as they’re ‘mayo-themed’
- NASA: James Webb Space Telescope fully aligned, one step closer to observing universe
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.