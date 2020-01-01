EPPD: Traffic Collision involving an unmarked police car

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Special Traffic Investigators were contacted this morning to investigate a collision involving an unmarked police car.

50-year-old Rene Diaz was traveling north on Lomaland, approaching Gateway east when he failed to stop at a red light and collided into an unmarked police car that was traveling on Gateway east, a release said.

The release states the 23-year veteran driver and 8-year veteran passenger of the police car were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

