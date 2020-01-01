EPPD: Traffic Collision involving an unmarked police car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Arizona State University and Florida State University football players are going head to head in this year's 'Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game'.

However before kickoff on New Year's Eve, they brought smiles to little ones facing hardships at a couple of local hospitals.

"Those are the kind of things that are kids watch on TV and those are the kind of guys they look up to," Robert Alvidrez, a parent shared.

These athletes made a few pit stops around the Borderland, including going to visit young patients at El Paso Children's Hospital and Las Palmas, bringing a positive energy with them.