EPPD Telephone Report Unit for nonemergencies remains temporarily closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Telephone Report Unit for nonemergencies remains temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If there is an emergency officials still urge people to dial 911.

Officials said alternative reporting methods for nonemergency incidents are still available with limitations in hours of operation and available staffing.

EPPD said El Pasoans may call the nearest Police Regional Command Center to make a report of incidents or crimes that meet the following criteria:

• Is not in progress at the time of the call

• Collection of evidence is not necessary

• Does not involve injuries

The temporary hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Reports can be filed at the following numbers:

Central Regional Command Center: 915- 212-0210

Mission Valley Regional Command Center: 915-212-0400

Northeast Regional Command Center: 915-212-8100

Pebble Hills Regional Command Center: 915-212-0190

Westside Regional Command Center: 915-212-0370

Police reports may also be filed on-line.

You can visit www.eppd.org and select the Online Services/ Online Reports and Other Forms tab for more information.

Copies of Police reports must be requested and received by mail until restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted and civilian staffing returns to previous levels.