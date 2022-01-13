EPPD suspends officer accused of beating El Paso woman while arresting her

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- UPDATE: A spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department said an Internal Affairs investigation recommended suspending an officer involved in a case where he reportedly struck a woman multiple times while arresting her.

As KTSM previously reported, Anna Marie Barnes, an El Paso woman, said EPPD officers “beat her” in front of her children while arresting her on August 27, 2021.

EPPD said the investigation by Internal Affairs was concluded and the case was presented to a Disciplinary Review Board comprised of six (civilian) community members and six EPPD officers of various ranks.

The DRB sustained the allegation against the officer and recommended a suspension. Additional information cannot be divulged due to the possibility of future litigation. Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, EPPD Public Information Officer

As KTSM previously reported, according to the affidavit, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rim Road. Barnes was the driver.

The affidavit states dispatched advised Barned was intoxicated and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the scene and claim they saw Barnes and her five children attempting to abandon the vehicle and left the scene on foot near North Oregon and Crosby.

Police said they smelled a “strong unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from Barnes. They then began to restrain her on the side of the road. They allege she refused to allow them to handcuff her.

The affidavit states a police officer used an open palm and struck her face multiple times to quote “gain compliance”

Barnes spoke about how she is unable to go to a primary physician due to lack of insurance and that she is still in pain to this day from the alleged assault by the police.

Barnes’ blood was taken for a blood-alcohol content test.

Barnes and her attorney, Randall Kallinen, recently told the press the Texas Department of Public Safety determined her blood showed she “passed” the BAC test and was under the legal limit.

KTSM reached out to Kallinen for comment on the police officer’s suspension.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.