EPPD Spokesman accused in lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against one of the spokesmen for the El Paso Police Department, over an alleged road rage incident.

This was first reported by El Paso Times, however, KTSM got a hold of the lawsuit that was filed last summer. The file lists Sgt. Enrique Carrillo as a defendant along with his son who is also an officer, as well as seven other EPPD officers and the City of El Paso.

Carrillo is accused of punching a man during a dispute in the parking lot of a Westside grocery store in July of 2017.

Carrillo was off-duty at the time. The lawsuit also alleges his son put the man in a chokehold, and that the officers who responded to the scene tried to cover up what happened.

The plaintiff, identified as Fernando Morales, was arrested but ultimately acquitted on a charge of assault.

According to court documents Sgt. Carrillo claims Morales was the aggressor and was drunk during the incident.

Documents show Morales rejected a settlement offer from the city back in December.

The El Paso Times reported Morales was indicted on a DWI charge in 2018 and then arrested earlier this month for allegedly violating his bond.