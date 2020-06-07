EPPD set to debrief City Council on this week’s protests at Monday meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police Department broke down what they believe happened during both Sundays and Tuesdays George Floyd protests in El Paso. They will present their findings during Monday’s virtual City Council meeting.

In the presentation, police describe what happened as the sun went down, and tensions escalated in Memorial Park on Sunday.

The presentation posted ahead of this week’s meeting outlines details, including the approximately 1,000 protesters who gathered at Memorial Park around 6 p.m. Sunday and marched to EPPD Headquarters in Central El Paso.

Police say about 400 to 500 protesters returned to Memorial Park after stopping at EPPD Headquarters on Montana and Raynor.

“7:46 p.m. two escort police vehicles were surrounded and isolated by an estimated two hundred protestors with several physically banging windshields, vehicle and attempting to pull off mirrors,” EPPD’s presentation reads.

A protester who was there says the group was having a moment of silence in Memorial Park when EPPD drove through.

“When we were having our moment of silence, they like went through the crowd with their motorcycles and with a car, and that’s when it started getting hectic,” said Nat Huseby, who attended Sunday’s protest. “People started laying down in the street to keep them from coming back, and they tried to force there way back through for some reason.”

At 8:28 p.m., police say there were reports of people throwing rocks. A police sergeant was struck, and there were reports that the sergeant’s wrist could be broken.

“Field Force squad sergeant attempting to work with friendly protester to move away from officers and disperse. Friendly protesters tried to calm the crowd,” the El Paso Police Department presentation says.

According to police, there were three incidents where rocks, water bottles, and liquid smoke bombs were thrown at them, which resulted in police releasing liquid CS riot control gas to disperse the crowd.

According to the report, agitators throwing CS canisters back at Field Force struck a Sergeant struck in the face with a CS canister, knocking off her mask. The Sergeant reported minor facial injuries.

The report says twenty bean bags were also used on what the police are calling “agitators.”

According to EPPD, about 80% of the crowd left the park by 10 p.m. Sunday.

As KTSM previously reported, two officers were treated for injuries, and EPPD made three arrests. None of those arrested were in relation to the injuries of the two officers.

“Even still, no one rioted. No one looted. We never became the criminals they wanted us to be. Yet arrests were still made — people were put in jail for exercising rights granted to them by the first amendment. It is unacceptable, and this behavior must be addressed and changed,” said Emma Bowar, the organizer of Sunday’s protest.

More details on Sunday and Tuesday’s protests will be discussed during Monday’s virtual El Paso City Council meeting at 9 a.m.