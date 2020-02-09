EPPD responding to serious motorcycle crash near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department have responded to a serious motorcycle crash late Saturday night.
Investigators said a motorcycle and a single-vehicle collided near the intersection of Paisano Drive and South Coldwell Street.
Authorities said one person was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been released on this crash.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as more information comes into our newsroom.