EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man from Arizona that was last known to be in El Paso.

34-year-old Jonathon Thomas Woods was just recently reported missing to El Paso Police by his family but they last heard from him on April 1, 2022. At that time, Woods was staying at the Woodspring Suites located at 3610 Joe Battle in El Paso.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives are assisting in the investigation to find the whereabouts of Woods. He lives with a mental illness and may be homeless. Woods is 5’11” in height, weighs 160lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. Woods is from Winslow, Arizona and also has ties to Hemet, California.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Jonathan Thomas Woods should call El Paso Police immediately at (915)832-4400.