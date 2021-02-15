EPPD recommends opposition to several proposed police justice reform efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department recommends opposing several police justice reform bills in the city’s legislative priorities for Austin.
Today, the El Paso City Council will be discussing priorities and what issues to support in Austin as the legislative session continues. Among state topics, the council will discuss what priorities to set for police justice reforms.
Nationwide, local police departments and state legislatures have been called to change policy over policing due to the high-profile death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The El Paso Police Department has proposed the council consider opposing the following:
- Prohibiting neck or throat restraint, unless allowed in extreme circumstances
- Removal of qualified immunity
- Elimination or revision of asset forfeiture
- Prohibition of no knock entries, unless adopted under TCOLE policy
- Unfunded mandates
- Disciplinary matrix
- Cite and release mandates
The El Paso Police Department supports
- Policies around the department’s policies
- Use for force policy promulgated by the TCOLE
- De-escalation policy promulgated by TCOLE
- Release of police employment records promulgated by TCOLE
- Duty to intervene
- Additional reporting requirements for use of force, no knock entries
- Consent to motor vehicle search, provided that motor vehicle recording is allowed
- Additional training, provided that does not result in significant increase in costs, unless state provides resources and funds.
*Information on El Paso Police Department opposition and support from city documents.
This story will be updated.