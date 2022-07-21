EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department was awarded a $30,000 grant for the Safe Communities Program courtesy of State Farm.

The Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant will provide funding for a variety of traffic safety initiatives including:

· Alcohol and Drug-Impaired Driving Prevention

· Distracted Driving

· Speeding

· Underage Drinking

· Bicycle Safety

· Pedestrian Safety

· Seatbelt Safety

· Community Education

· Community Presentations

The Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant program is a strong collaboration and commitment between State Farm and the El Paso Police Department. It aims to raise traffic safety awareness by providing the El Paso community with education and awareness designed to decrease the number of motor vehicle crashes, injuries, traffic fatalities, and other auto and road-related offenses.

The El Paso Police Department Safe Communities has been awarded the State Farm Good Neighborhood Citizenship Company Grant since 2019.

