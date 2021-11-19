EPPD: Pursuit ends in arrest at Eastwood Heights Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a man after a pursuit ends at an East El Paso elementary school.

According to the EPPD, on Thursday, November 18, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to a theft in progress at the Dollar Tree at 2200 North Yarbrough. Officials say that 34-year-old Stephen Gallegos left the scene before the officer’s arrival and was seen by multiple witnesses in the area of Allway Street and Montwood.

As officers searched the area, a witness flagged down the officers and said he saw Gallegos going into the Eastwood Heights Elementary School.

As officers entered the building, they were advised by the YISD security officer that Gallegos had run towards a hallway. Officers located Gallegos in the hallway and gave verbal commands to him to stop but he refused to comply and continued to evade. As Gallegos was running, officers in pursuit observed him going into a classroom. Officers entered the classroom and gave verbal commands to Gallegos to get on the ground and he complied and was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed the YISD Security Officer had been assaulted by Gallegos after attempting to investigate why Gallegos was in the Building. el paso police department

Officials say that Gallegos was charged with Assault on a Security Officer ($10,000 Bond) Evading Arrest and Detention ($1,000 Bond) and Criminal Trespass ($1,000 Bond); with all bonds issued by Judge Myers.

Gallegos was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on all charges previously mentioned to include the following criminal warrants, one for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence and

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

