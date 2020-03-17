EPPD: Overnight crash on Yarbrough opens suspicious death investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police responded to an overnight crash on Yarbrough. A 23-year-old passenger was pronounced dead, however, police do not believe her death resulted from the crash.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 2:55 a.m. on the 1100 block of Yarbrough, a release said.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze lost control and crashed into some trees located on the median.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Savanna Nichole Serna, 23, who was the passenger, was found unresponsive and was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

STI officers do not believe Serna’s death resulted from the crash.

Crimes Against Persons detectives have assumed the on-going investigation, a release said.