1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso City council votes on ordinances to combat coronavirus; includes shut down of bars Life-threatening injuries reported in overnight crash on Yarbrough

EPPD: Overnight crash on Yarbrough opens suspicious death investigation

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police responded to an overnight crash on Yarbrough. A 23-year-old passenger was pronounced dead, however, police do not believe her death resulted from the crash.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 2:55 a.m. on the 1100 block of Yarbrough, a release said.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze lost control and crashed into some trees located on the median.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Savanna Nichole Serna, 23, who was the passenger, was found unresponsive and was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

STI officers do not believe Serna’s death resulted from the crash.

Crimes Against Persons detectives have assumed the on-going investigation, a release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

President Trump expands telehealth service coverage for Medicare recipients

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump expands telehealth service coverage for Medicare recipients"
More Local

More crime

More Crime