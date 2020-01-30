EPPD officer on the stand for rape trial of former policeman William Alexander

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Department officer took the stand in the trial of former policeman William Alexader, accused of sexually assaulting a woman two years ago.

The officer on the stand initiated the investigation. The defense attorney, at times, appeared frustrated while questioning the witness, saying the officer was not fully cooperating.

The officer was also asked if he reviewed the case before testifying, he said: “yes, but it was a lot of information.”

Before the trial came to an end, defense attorneys provided the jury with a video of the victim’s initial testimony to police. Attorneys fought that the victim’s interview did not match with the statements she presented at the stand yesterday.

Alexander accused of raping a woman while off duty.