EPPD officer dies in crash allegedly caused by drunk driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own, as they have announced the death of Detective Richard B. Allbee Jr. #2171 who died Sunday night.

According to EPPD, Detective Allbee J. died in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver in Arizona.

Detective Allbee was a nineteen-year veteran of the department, assigned to the Narcotics Unit.

Allbee also served our nation as a soldier having retired from the United States Army, an EPPD press release said.

“He will be sorely missed,” the release said.

EPPD describes Detective Allbee as an exemplary officer who was very well-liked and respected by members of the police department.

According to the release, funeral service arrangements are underway.

The El Paso Police Department profoundly acknowledges all the continued support given to the Allbee family and our officers by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Public Safety, the release said.