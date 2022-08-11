EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person.

According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call.

Their investigation revealed that 30-year-old Jesus Manual Vigil had pointed a shotgun to 47-year-old Rene Maizonet during an argument.

The victim was able to escape and call 911 from a safe location. That’s when the Gang Unit was called to assist with the investigation resulting in Vigil being placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon under a $100,000 bond.

The Gang Unit continues the investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.