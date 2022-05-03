EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and threatening the lives of his ex-girlfriend and another woman with a gun.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) the incident happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 30th.

Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were sent to the 4600 block of Hercules on a call of aggravated assault in progress.

Once there, the officer’s investigation revealed that the woman’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as 22-year-old Tommy Shawn Richardson, kicked in the front door of her home and then moved on to kicking in the door to her bedroom.

According to police, once Richardson entered the bedroom, he pushed the woman down, then placed a gun against her head and threatened her life and the life of a second woman at the home. Richardson then ran away from the scene.

Officers at the woman’s apartment were given a description of Richardson and his vehicle over the radio and other officers who were patrolling the area spotted the vehicle traveling on Fairbanks Drive. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on Richardson and placed him under arrest.

Richardson was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $150,000 bond

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 <28G, $1,000 bond

Possession of Marijuana <2OZ, $50 bond

