EPPD: Man shot after trying to force his way into Northeast El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after attempting to force his way into a Northeast bar early Saturday morning.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department says patrol officers responded to a subject with a gun call early

Saturday morning, along the 4800 block of Dyer at Chankla’s Bar.

Once officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old male with gunshot wounds and requested medical attention and the assistance of Crimes Against Person’s Detectives (CAP).

According to the initial investigation by CAP detectives, the man and his girlfriend had a fight. As a result, the man was separated from his girlfriend, and both were escorted out of business.

EPPD says that after the argument, the man and his girlfriend went separate ways; however, later that morning, the man returned to the bar threatening both victims with a weapon. The victims locked themselves in the business, the man forced his way in and was shot.

The man was transported to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.