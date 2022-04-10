El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAP) is investigating a suspicious death in Central El Paso.

According to EPPD officials, their CAP investigators were called to an apartment along the 1800 block of Montana.

Officials say all other information is limited at this time.

