EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating an ‘unattended death under suspicious circumstances’ in Central El Paso.

Police were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after the body of a man was found at a residence along the 1200 block of Laurel.

According to the EPPD’s Crimes Against Person (CAP) Unit, the man’s death occurred under suspicious circumstances, but did not elaborate.

Officials added that the death was an isolated incident, and that there is no public threat.

Officers are actively searching for a suspect, and anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

As this is a developing story, look for updates here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts.





Photos by Ruben Espinoza, KTSM Photojournalist

