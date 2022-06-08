EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries.
EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m.
No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injures, have been released by police officials.
There is no word on a suspect or if anyone is in custody.
As this is an ongoing investigation, look for updates here on KTSM.com and during KTSM 9 News Today, starting at 5 a.m.
