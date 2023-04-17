EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday morning near 11587 Gateway West in East El Paso.

Officials have confirmed the shooting occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. after officers were called to the area.

However, early reports indicate that no one was hit by gunfire during the shooting.

The incident resulted in two people being taken into custody for aggravated assault.

Though no one was shot during the incident, according to EPPD, one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Authorities say it is still very early in the investigation and information is subject to change at this time.

KTSM will continue to monitor this story and provide updates both on-air and online.