Officials have closed off Franklin Street to Stanton, as well as Oregon to San Antonio Streets.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are on the scene in Downtown El Paso, investigating a bank robbery.

EPPD officers are at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas. Officials have closed off an area from Franklin Street to San Antonio Streets, and Oregon to Stanton Streets.

Officials describe the situation as ‘on going and very fluid,’ with no other details at this time.

