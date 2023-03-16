EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near the intersection of Volcanic Ave. and Magnetic St. just west of US-54.

Police confirmed to KTSM that 22-year-old Bakari Jovann Mosley was thrown off his bike and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. Mosley has been identified as a resident of Fort Bliss.

EPPD states that another driver failed to yield the right-of-way to Mosley, causing him to crash into the back of that person’s car.

According to a press release issued by EPPD, Mosley’s speed may have also been a contributing factor, although he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The scene was cleared early Thursday morning and the area near the intersection was reopened to traffic.

This was the 14th traffic fatality in El Paso this year compared to 16 at this same time last year.

KTSM will continue to monitor this story throughout the day and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.