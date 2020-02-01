EPPD investigating animal cruelty case involving badly injured kitten found inside of a dumpster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for leaving an injured kitten inside of a dumpster.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt located at 1355 George Dieter.

Investigators said on Sunday, Jan. 5, an employee at the Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt located at 1355 George Dieter heard the sound of a kitten meowing in a dumpster near the business while tossing out the trash.

Authorities said that Animal Services responded and found a badly injured black kitten tied up in a trash bag.

The kitten was taken for medical treatment, but died shortly after from its injuries, officials said.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the ACIU Hotline at 915-212-0800.