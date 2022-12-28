EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to a shooting in East El Paso Wednesday morning near the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road.

Police say one man has died from his injuries.

According to an EPPD spokesperson, the victim along with two other people were leaving the 11/11 bar located at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road.

Police say someone in a white vehicle believed to be a PT Cruiser or similar model, approached the victim, pulled out a rifle and shot at the victim.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from injuries. Police say the suspect left the scene and he is suspected to be a man along with one other person in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 915-832-4400 or Crimestoppers of El Paso.

KTSM has a crew on the scene. Information is limited at this time, stick with KTSM on air and online for updates.

This is a developing story.