EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police department is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Authorities have confirmed to KTSM that one person was stabbed at a home on Bridalveil Dr. in northeast El Paso, close to Dyer St.

The full extent of that person’s injuries is still unknown.

The stabbing, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., remains under investigation at this time.

It is also not clear as of now if anyone was taken into custody immediately as a result of the stabbing or what led up to the incident in the first place.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day and provide any updates on-air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.