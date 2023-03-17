EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed one male has died after an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in west El Paso overnight.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Mesa St. and Remcon Circle around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The area was reopened to traffic early Friday morning after the scene was fully cleared.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released and there is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.

Stay with KTSM 9 News throughout the day for more updates as soon as new information arrives in our newsroom.