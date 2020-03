EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has announced they received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase traffic enforcement during spring break.

To ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Spring Break, the focus of this Selective Traffic Enforcement Program will run from March 6 to March 24, according to an EPPD release.

Police would like to remind the public to drive safely and ensure you have a designated driver if you plan on consuming alcohol.