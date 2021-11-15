EPPD identify victims in Shawver Park fatal shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Police Department (EPPD) have released the identities of the victims killed in last Thursday’s shooting in an Lower Valley Park.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, 18-year-old Steven Lopez was killed, along with an unnamed 16-year-old male.

Police add that 14-year-old female was injured in the shooting as well.

The initial call came shortly before 7:30 Thursday night along the 8100 block of Independence, which the address for Shawver Park. Officers with the Mission Valley Regional Command were dispatched to the scene.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit was called and immediately began their investigation.

The investigation revealed the 3 victims were sitting in a parked car and were approached by the suspects. The suspects shot multiple times at the victims and fled the scene in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing by Crimes Against Persons…

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The popular park is alongside the Playa Drain Trail, has several soccer fields, as well as an indoor pool and two baseball fields.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Cartels behind wave of adults posing as unaccompanied foreign minors

COVID-19 Update

Mark Lowry leaves Locomotive

Exclusive: H.O.F. NFL All Time Leading Rusher Emmitt Smith talks best advice from father

Exclusive: HOF Running Back Emmitt talks Super Bowl Victory

11-14-21 closing arguments in Rittenhouse on Monday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime