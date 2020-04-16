EPPD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the name of the person who was killed during a traffic crash on Wednesday, April 15.

Officials identified the man as 71-year-old John Emmet Keaney.

According to Special Traffic Investigators, Keaney was riding on a Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he collided into a 2006 Ford F-150 that was driven by 42-year-old Sonia Rodriguez.

EPPD said the crash happened on the 3400 block of George Dieter at around 1:14 p.m.

Investigators said they learned that Rodriguez was driving south at the 3400 block of George Dieter and that Keany was driving northbound, approaching Buffalo Soldier Cir.

Officials said Rodriguez made a left turn onto Buffalo Soldier Cir. and failed to yield the right of way to Keaney causing the Harley Davidson to collide into the Ford-150.

Keany was not wearing a helmet, according to EPPD. He suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and also suffered leg injuries.

Officials said Keany was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

EPPD did not say if Rodriguez would face any charges.

