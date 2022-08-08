EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has issued a warning to people considering attending “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media.

EPPD call these parties a “perfect storm for violence.”

Numerous shootings and stabbings have happened at these parties, including some that have turned out to be fatal, police said.

“The use of drugs is explicitly promoted, sold and used at the parties,” the police said in a news release issued Monday, Aug. 8. “Besides the illicit drug activities and underage drinking without limitation, rival gang members usually converge at the same locations and the perfect storm for violence results.”

Police also say that the targeted group for these parties are usually teenagers and young adults in their early 20s.

Because of the use of alcohol and drugs, sexual assaults have been known to happen at these parties, too, the police said.

By issuing the warning, police say they are telling the public that anyone who attends one of these parties is doing so at their own risk.

Parents are also urged to monitor and restrict their children’s use of social media and take appropriate measures.

The El Paso Police Department is currently investigating several cases and is addressing the issue of out-of-control parties through what it calls “appropriate measures.”

One of these measures can include using nuisance abatement laws, which allow the police to close properties involved in illegal activities.

Property owners, including homes advertised on websites for overnight lodging or vacation stays, should also familiarize themselves with nuisance abatement laws to avoid being held liable in civil and criminal court.

