EPPD: Friday’s airport death ‘not a robbery, not a shooting;’ No immediate danger for public, travelers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday night’s murder at the El Paso International Airport that left a Southwest Airlines employee dead.

On Sunday, EPPD officials released a statement after taking ‘several calls asking about the safety of the airport.’ According to officials, the investigation was not a robbery, nor did a shooting take place.

The ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit has determined that this case was not as a result of a robbery. In addition, no shooting took place. The crime occurred outside in a parking lot and never impacted the airport.

The preliminary investigation suggest that the victim and the involved persons knew each other.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the cause of death can not be released at this time.

EPPD officials added that they do not believe that this was a random incident and that there is “no immediate danger to the public or travelers.”

As this is an ongoing story, we will provide updates as information arrives.

