EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police and the El Paso Fire Department spent Wednesday morning in South Central after a barricaded subject set a fire in a residence.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers responded to a call of someone barricading themselves inside the Rio Grande Apartments in South-Central El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) was dispatched after the barricaded subject started a small fire.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) transported the barricaded subject to the hospital with minor injuries unrelated to the fire.

EPPD is investigating.

