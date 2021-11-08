EPPD: East El Paso fatal shooting ‘justifiable;’ Victim identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Investigators with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Monday afternoon that a fatal shooting that happened last week in East El Paso was deemed ‘justifiable.’

According to EPPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 5 along the 11800 block of Vere Leasure. The homeowner, 20-year-old Hunter Joseph shot 23-year-old Aram Sida inside the home.

EPPD Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived and their investigation revealed Sida forced his way into

the home, where the confrontation and shooting then took place.

Once inside the residence, Sida began assaulting the female victim. The homeowner told Sida to leave the residence and armed himself with a rifle. Sida charged toward the homeowner with a knife. The homeowner then discharged his rifle and shot Sida killing Sida at the scene. EPPD News Release.

As a result of their investigation, police say the “homicide was justifiable,” and that the investigation was ongoing.

Police on scene at 11800 Vere Leasure | Photo: KTSM

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.