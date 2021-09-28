EPPD: Dog tied to post, abandoned in East El Paso; Investigators searching for man who picked up dog

Front of Shopping Center where dog was found, (Inset) Where dog was tied up | Photos courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are looking for a man who picked up a dog that had been tied to a pole behind an East El Paso strip mall early Monday morning.

According to EPPD officials, employees from a business along the 1700 block of George Dieter found a gray and white pit bull, tied to a yellow post behind the building.

According to the employees it appeared that the dog had been left there “for some time.”

EPPD officials add that later that morning, a man arrived and picked up the dog from the employees.

They describe the man as being Hispanic, having a thin, muscular build, about 5 foot 9 inches with a sleeve tattoo of roses on his right arm. At the time he was wearing a black NIKE cap, black shorts and a black t-shirt.

A still shot from security cameras captured the man’s truck: a late-model lifted, four-door Chevy pickup, with a lift kit (Pictured below)

Police say they would like to speak with the man who picked up the dog.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Lopez (#2203) via email 2203@elpaotexas.gov or by phone at 915-212-4133

