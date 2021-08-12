UPDATE: EPPD SWAT unit clears scene in Far East El Paso after search

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department deployed its Special Weapons and Tactics unit on the Far East Side to conduct a search.

Police say the SWAT unit expected to encounter high risk search and arrest efforts on the 4100 block of Rich Beem. Suspects who were believed to be armed allegedly refused to exit a building, according to a tweet from EPPD.

It is unclear how many people were sought and for what reason but police say officers were able to enter the building and scene is being cleared.