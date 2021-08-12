UPDATE: EPPD SWAT unit clears scene in Far East El Paso after search

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department deployed its Special Weapons and Tactics unit on the Far East Side to conduct a search.

Police say the SWAT unit expected to encounter high risk search and arrest efforts on the 4100 block of Rich Beem. Suspects who were believed to be armed allegedly refused to exit a building, according to a tweet from EPPD.

It is unclear how many people were sought and for what reason but police say officers were able to enter the building and scene is being cleared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

More come forward in restroom recording allegations at the Hilton Garden by UTEP

New Mexico Delta Variant risks

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards circulating, being sold online

KTSM 6pm news update 08/11/2021

ktsm 5pm news update 08-11-2021

All Diocese of El Paso employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, bishop says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link