EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Bomb Squad has been sent to an incident in Northeast El Paso.

According to EPPD officials, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) requested the bomb squad after a call along the 10200 block of Kenworthy in Northeast El Paso.

The call for assistance went out sometime after 10:30 a.m. No other information was released by law enforcement.

This situation is ongoing, and we will update as soon as EPPD officials provide us with more information here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 News at Noon

