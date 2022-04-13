EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their bomb squad has been called out to the airport to check out a suspicious package.

The call first went out around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, at the El Paso International Airport.

Officials say no airport operations have been affected, however the inside drop-off lane is shut down. The public can continue to use the outer road for airport business.

EPPD officials add that this is a fluid situations, and updates will be provided as needed.

Look for updates as soon as we get the information here on KTSM.com an din our later newscasts.

