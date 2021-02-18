EPPD asking for video footage from murder, shooting incident outside Cincinnati district bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is asking for help with an investigation into a murder outside a local bar earlier this month.

Detectives believe there may be persons who captured video footage of a shooting or the events that transpired inside the bar prior to the shooting that happened on Feb. 8 outside of the Chino Chido bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Anyone with video or may have information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso (915) 566-8477.

According to EPPD, 26-year-old Darion Marquez Williams was the victim of that shooting. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of N. Stanton to a shooting. An investigation revealed that a fight had broken out inside the Chino Chido bar and bouncers removed those involved from the bar.

As patrons were leaving when the bar closed, a fight broke out on the street, where the victim was shot.

On Feb. 11, police announced that they arrested 23-year-old Marcus Lamar Hill in connection with the murder.

Hill was arrested after a traffic stop near his house. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Feb. 11 on a $750,000 bond.

