EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in Thursday morning’s shooting in West El Paso.

EPPD officers arrested 21-year-old Matthew Romero for the shooting that stemmed from an argument at a West El Paso Bar.

At 2:30 a.m. EPPD officers from the Westside Patrol responded to a call of a shooting along the 6200 block of Dew in West El Paso.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Bryan Otherson on the ground with gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victim until he was transported to the hospital by emergency crews.

Officials say Otherson is listed in critical, but stable condition.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived at the scene and began their investigation. According to detectives, Romero and Otherson had been in a “verbal altercation’ at at Lloyd’s Pub. They said both men left Lloyd’s Pub and the altercation continued as they left.

Detectives added that Romero, at some point, brandished a handgun and shot Otherson.

A warrant was obtained for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a bond of $150,000.00.

Romero was later apprehended and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

