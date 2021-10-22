EPPD arrests suspect in South Central stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon. officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in a South Central stabbing that happened Wednesday, October 20.

According to EPPD, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Magoffin about a stabbing. When they arrived, officers say they found 33-year-old Jesus Luna Vasquez standing over 62-year-old Bruce Edward Foster with a knife.

Foster was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment, and was last listed in stable condition.

Officers took Vasquez into custody; however, during their investigation, they found that he provided a false name.

Vasquez was taken before a judge who issued bail in the amount of $200,000 for Aggravated Assault and $300 for failure to identify.

EPPD officials say Vasquez remains at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Crime scene along 1600 block of Magoffin in South Central El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.