EPPD arrests suspect in South Central stabbing

Jesus Luna Vasquez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon. officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in a South Central stabbing that happened Wednesday, October 20.

According to EPPD, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Magoffin about a stabbing. When they arrived, officers say they found 33-year-old Jesus Luna Vasquez standing over 62-year-old Bruce Edward Foster with a knife.

Foster was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment, and was last listed in stable condition.

Officers took Vasquez into custody; however, during their investigation, they found that he provided a false name.

Vasquez was taken before a judge who issued bail in the amount of $200,000 for Aggravated Assault and $300 for failure to identify.

EPPD officials say Vasquez remains at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Crime scene along 1600 block of Magoffin in South Central El Paso.

