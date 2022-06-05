EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents in Northeast El Paso spent a portion of their Saturday night witnessing a SWAT situation right in their neighborhood.
According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), their SWAT unit was called out to help the EPPD Gang Unit along the 5500 block of Norwood, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EPPD officials say the Gang Unit requested the help of the SWAT unit to arrest a wanted subject, who had barricaded themselves in a home.
After a brief standoff, the subject was taken into custody without further incident.
