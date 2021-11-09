EPPD arrests man for allegedly shooting multiple weapons at apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is custody after the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says he fired ‘multiple weapons’ at a Westside apartment complex on Sunday evening.

According to the EPPD, officers from the Westside Regional Command Center responded to shots

fired at the apartment complex at 5525 North Stanton.

When they arrived, officers say they met with several residents who said they hear multiple gunshots within the complex. Additionally, Patrol officers located several spent casings of different calibers in the complex.

35-year-old Pedro Ramos was taken into custody by EPPD Officers.

During the investigation, an additional shot rang out, which alerted the officers to Ramos’s location. Officers placed Ramos under arrest after he had walked out the rear of an apartment. A sweep of the apartment also revealed several shots were fired within the apartment. El Paso police department

EPPD say no injuries were reported at the complex, and Ramos was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility after Judge L. Estrada issued a bail of $50,000.00

