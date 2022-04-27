EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested.
According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices.
Officers ran to the parking lot and heard several more gunshots coming from the parking area of the 915 Vibes bar.
As officers ran out, they saw a black Dodge Truck, with the driver trying to leave the area. A marked EPPD unit was able to stop the truck a short time later.
Officers approached the vehicle and observed the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Christian Alexander Rodriguez, and told him to show his hands and exit the vehicle.
Officials say a handgun was located inside the truck and bullet casings were found inside the truck and on the ground area outside the truck.
Rodriguez was charged with the following:
- Charge 1: Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container – $5,000 bond
- Charge 2: Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities – $1,500 bond
- Charge 3: Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – $750 bond
