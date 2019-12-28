EPPD and Texas DPS now accepting applications for its Citizens Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Both the El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are accepting applications for the Law Enforcement Citizens Academy.

Law Enforcement will be accepting applications starting Friday, Dec. 27 through Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Officials said the Academy will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. on two Saturdays.

Those enrolled will learn about the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police Department through a variety of interactive presentations, officials said.

Some of the topics that will be covered include, patrol function, S.W.A.T, border operations, crash investigations, homicide investigations, and K-9 units.

Officials said the Citizens Academy will educate students on the daily functions of law enforcment agencies to protect and serve the community.

The program is free and open to anyone 18-years of age and up.

Click here for a link to the application.

Completed applications may be returned to either El Paso Police Department Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor, or the Texas DPS Office on 11612 Scott Simpson.

Scanned applications may be emailed to 2828@elpasotexas.gov.

For more information please contact:

Sgt. Javier Sambrano at 915-212-4312, 2828@elpasotexas.gov

Sgt. Marc Couch at 915-543-8969, marc.couch@dps.texas.gov