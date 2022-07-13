EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Chase bank robbery that happened yesterday. El Paso Police Department and the FBI Field Office announced the arrest of 53-year-old Michael Lee Hornback.

An off-duty EPPD officer was alerted and quickly notified on-duty patrol officers of a male matching the description of the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident at a local motel off Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

Hornback was charged federally with one count of Bank Robbery and Incidental Crimes.

A federal complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Hornback faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The FBI’s El Paso Violent Crimes Task Force and the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit jointly investigated this case with the assistance from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

