EPPD aggravated assault investigation discovers human smuggling operation

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation into a man arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly pointing a shotgun at an individual, led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation at a hotel.

Police say Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man near Transmountain Road and South Desert Boulevard on Friday.

A 58-year-old man told police he pulled-over to the side of the road to help when he saw Holguin roll off the street. Holguin allegedly pointed the firearm at the man before he and a male child ran into the desert on foot.

Holguin and the child were soon after spotted at a Quality Inn & Suites, on South Desert Boulevard. Law enforcement found a human smuggling operation taking place inside the room.

Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations to look into the smuggling operation.

Holguin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Downtown jail on a $25,000 bond.

Updates will be posted as they becomes available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

One dead in far East El Paso

Mutt Mondays: Helping reunite lost pets

Release of local movie and fun fact about box offices

11-year-old El Paso boy receives grant to help end child hunger

Wanted sex offender

State of Texas: Budget battle spotlights healthcare, education needs

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link