EPPD aggravated assault investigation discovers human smuggling operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An investigation into a man arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly pointing a shotgun at an individual, led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation at a hotel.

Police say Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a man near Transmountain Road and South Desert Boulevard on Friday.

A 58-year-old man told police he pulled-over to the side of the road to help when he saw Holguin roll off the street. Holguin allegedly pointed the firearm at the man before he and a male child ran into the desert on foot.

Holguin and the child were soon after spotted at a Quality Inn & Suites, on South Desert Boulevard. Law enforcement found a human smuggling operation taking place inside the room.

Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations to look into the smuggling operation.

Holguin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Downtown jail on a $25,000 bond.

Updates will be posted as they becomes available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.