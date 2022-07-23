At this time, the investigation has not determined what lead to the shooting.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A shooting took place overnight in a Far East El Paso neighborhood that put one man (21 yr.) fighting for his life with what are considered life-threatening injuries. One other (22 yr.) is critically injured. Two others were treated with minor injuries.

EPPD were notified of a large party at the 14100 block of Honey Point and several minutes later another call came in about shots fired.

Among the victims is a 21-year-old male who received life-threatening injuries and is considered critical. Another victim, a 22-year-old male who was seriously wounded, remains hospitalized.

The officers found that multiple people had been injured and assisted them and searched for any possible suspects.

It was initially reported at 2 a.m. in the initial report by police that five individuals were injured but at 8:15 a.m. police clarified that four had been hurt, 1 with life-threatening injuries, and three others who got injured but “not as severely” as the lone individual, say EPPD.

Detectives from the El Paso Police Department have responded to assist in the investigation. The collection of evidence and the gathering of facts continues. If anyone has information on this incident they may call Police at (915)832-4400 or to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (915)566-8477 (TIPS). No additional information is available.

