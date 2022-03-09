The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) is excited to announce open registration for the 2022 Spring Camps for children and teens of all ages.

The camps feature a week of in-person classes from March 14 through March 18. The classes will be led by three talented teaching artists and will be held in EPMA’s fully equipped studios.

Topics include watercolor and the principles of water-based solution for children interested in beginning their exploration into art, painting for preteens and teens interested in discovering and developing their artistic skills in sculpture and the relationship of joined forms perfect for teens interested in clay, or pottery.

The camp schedule is as follows:

March 14 to March 18

Kids Camps

Watercolor (ages 6-9), 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Painting (ages 10-13), 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Teen Camps

Sculpture (ages 14-17), 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuition costs for the weeklong camps are $75. El Paso Museum of Art members receive a 20 percent discount on all camps and classes.

To learn more about the 2022 Spring Camp visit the El Paso Museum of Art in person at One Arts Festival Plaza or call (915) 212-2053.

Registration is also available online at www.epma.art/art-school/classes-and-registration.

